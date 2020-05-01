Jacksonville State University Pays Tribute to Graduating Students

This weekend was marked a special one for hundreds of Jacksonville State University students. This would have been the weekend students walked across the stage in front of their families and friends to receive their degrees in their desired careers. But unfortunately, graduations across the country have been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

This didn’t stop the university from publicly recognizing the students and their accomplishments. The top of Jacksonville State’s library building will be lit in Gamecock Red in honor of the graduating class over the weekend. The building hasn’t been lit with this color since the EF-3 tornado struck its campus in March of 2018. TV24 would also like to congratulate the graduating class of 2020.