Salon & Barber Shop Owners Worry about Businesses' Future During Pandemic

It’s been more than 24 hours since the “Safer At Home” has been in place. Retail stores and beaches are among the first to reopen with occupancy restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Other businesses like hair salons are barber shops however are still closed until further notice and this decision has many independent owners worried about the future of their businesses.

Nicky Vanhatten is the owner of Envy Salon in Jacksonville where she has been serving customers for more than a decade. Like many other business owners who have yet to be given the green light to open their doors, she doesn’t understand how retails stores are able to open, other businesses can’t. Vanhatten says customer satisfaction has been one of her top priorities, and that comes with making sure her salon is properly staffed, and cleaned on a regular basis. She also says that Envy Salon has been making changes necessary to go with along with proper guidelines for reopening.

Although the “Safer At Home” order will be reviewed on the 15th of this month, there is no guarantee that other businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors, which is what Vanhatten fears for her business, and others.

