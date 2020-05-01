Upcoming Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Hobson City and Gadsden

The Town of Hobson City along with RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, and the department of public health have partnered together to provide a free COVID-19 Collection Clinic. The clinic will be held at Hobson City Hall on May 6th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. In order to be tested, patients must be COVID-19 symptomatic.



There will also be a drive-thru testing site in Etowah County next week provided by the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency and the department of public health. The free testing will be held at the East Gadsden Methodist Church on May 5th from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. while supplies last. No doctor’s order is needed for testing, but patients must meet the criteria shown on your screen in order to be tested. For more information, contact the Etowah County Health Department.