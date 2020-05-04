2020 Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame Cancelled

The Coronavirus Pandemic has altered another major event on the local sports calendar. The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame is officially cancelled for this year and the class will be inducted next year. The Hall of Fame was set for its 16th induction ceremony on June 20th at the Oxford Civic Center. The six inductees slated for the Class of 2020 will be honored next year. When officials solidify the date, TV24 will pass that information along.

Inductees:

Ted Boozer (Alexandria & JSU)

Jerry Cole (JHS & JSU)

Arthur Hardy (Weaver)

Roland Houston (Oxford, JSU, Weaver, JHS)

Brooke McCarley (Alexandria & Auburn)

Jeramie Moore (Alexandria & LSU)

