A.S.A.P. Gives Essential Care Packages to Students Throughout East Alabama

Without schools being open for children during the day, more tasks and activities are needed in order to keep them busy. A local non-profit organization has stepped in to create care packages for children in several communities throughout East Alabama. The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention took essential care packages to children living in the Norwood Homes in Anniston today. The care packages are filled with interactive activities to keep them occupied during the COVID-19 crisis. Inside the packages are also informational packets to help them understand the dangers of COVID-19 and substance abuse.

ASAP’s main goal is for children to enjoy the items they received to help make these hard times more enjoyable. The care packages are for all ages as they included t-shirts, headphones, and other items. ASAP plans to give out hundreds of care packages to at least 12 communities throughout the East Alabama area.

