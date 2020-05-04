Anniston Woman Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of a Child

An Anniston woman has been arrested and charged for the chemical endangerment of a child. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Serenda Lott is about 18 weeks pregnant and has tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Lott was arrested earlier this year for drug charges and as a condition of her bond, she was transported to a treatment facility. She was later discharged for non-compliance and for leaving the facility, therefore breaking the conditions of her bond. Lott was located by the Gadsden Police Department and taken to the county jail for a drug screening when she tested positive. She’s currently being held without bond.