Jacksonville High School Honors Graduating Seniors

This should be the time when high school seniors are reliving moments and memories from prom, planning graduation photoshoots while also anticipating graduation day, but instead, all of it has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis. With there likely being no high school graduations in the near future, one community developed a unique way to honor all of its seniors.

Dozens of signs are posted on the campus of Jacksonville High School. Those yard signs have the names and faces of all the 2020 graduating seniors congratulating them as they will soon prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives. Jacksonville City Schools has also recognized every senior on its Facebook with their own post, announcing each students’ future plans. TV24 would like to also congratulate all the graduating seniors.