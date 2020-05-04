State Superintendent's Phased Plan to Begin to Reopen Public Schools in Alabama

And due to public schools closing for the remainder of the year because of COVID-19, state Superintendent Eric Mackey says he has a plan to possibly bring students back in June as a part of a phased reopening before the next full school year. Mackey’s plan involves children 13 years and older returning to campus in groups of 10 or fewer for summer school and athletic practices beginning June 8th. Younger students could return for summer literacy camps as early as July 6th with athletic practices possibly starting as early as August. However, Mackey says this timeline is tentative and dependent on the further impact of the virus.