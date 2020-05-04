Statewide COVID-19 Update and Free Testing Sites

The number of COVID-19 cases increased tremendously over the weekend. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that 8,112 people have been infected with the virus. There are nearly 300 patients who have now died from the virus and more than 1,000 have been hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 cases has topped 100 in Calhoun County as there are 105 people who tested positive. In Etowah County, 143 people have tested positive and 10 people have died.

A drive-thru testing site will be in Etowah County tomorrow provided by the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency and the department of public health. The free testing will be held at the East Gadsden Methodist Church from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. while supplies last. No doctor’s order is needed for testing, but patients must meet the criteria shown on your screen in order to be tested. For more information, contact the Etowah County Health Department.