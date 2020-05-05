ADOL Disbursed $503M+ in Unemployment Compensation Amidst Pandemic

The Alabama Department of Labor has announced that funds totaling more than $500-million have been distributed to people who are now unemployed because of COVID-19. Unemployment compensation benefits have been disbursed to more than 206,000 Alabamians between March 16th and May 1st. This represents 84% of those who have filed COVID-19 related claims. To track your claim, use the UI Claims Tracker on the Alabama Department of Labor’s website.