Anniston Police Chief Announces Retirement

A local police chief has announced his retirement from law enforcement. Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham announced Monday night that he will be retiring from the department after 25 years of service. Denham first started out with the department as a patrolman in 1995 and was elected as chief in 2013. Chief Denham says he’s thankful to have worked with some of the most professional officers in the state and in the nation. June 4th is Denham’s final day with the Anniston Police Department.

