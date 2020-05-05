Gadsden Public Library Reopens Book Drop-off

All Gadsden Public Library locations will remain closed until further notice, but book drop-off locations have reopened for people to begin returning borrowed items. To continue practicing social distancing, the Gadsden Public Library will allow people to drop off their items using the drop box at its three locations. The items will be disinfected by staff members and placed in quarantine for at least seven days before being added back into the circulating collection. So those wanting to still rent books and other items can do so safely.

Free WiFi can still be accessed in the parking lot of all three locations 24/7. Users are strongly encouraged to stay in their vehicles while using the WiFi. To schedule an item pick up, call the Gadsden Public Library between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.