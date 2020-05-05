Mark Jones Selected for ASOF Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020

Mark Jones, AHSAA Director of Officials, is one of 12 state contest officials who will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.

Also selected for induction into the ASOA’s second class are: Patsy Burke, Owen Butts, Reggie Copeland, Kevin Fehr, Bill Gaulden, Paul Greene, Glenn Hawkins, Jeff Hilyer, Dana Wallace, James Wilson and Houston Young.

The Class of 2020 include individuals who have varied officiating backgrounds – from high school to college and professional sports. The individuals have played important roles in training and developing contest officials in Alabama as well as mentoring and raising the level of consistency and professionalism in the state. The selections were made by a special ASOF Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted.

“I have always enjoyed officiating,” said Jones. “I am extremely honored to be inducted into the ASOF Hall of Fame. It is only possible because I had the opportunity to work with such great people throughout my officiating career. It is a special honor to be inducted with Glenn Hawkins. As the administrator of the East Alabama Officials Association, Glenn got me started in football officiating.

“He taught me a great deal about life and officiating. I contribute my success in life to my officiating experiences. Officiating might be one of the best things you can do to be a better person as you go through life.”

Jones, who joined the AHSAA in his current role in 2016, served as a contest official for more than 30 years. He has officiated high school basketball, football and baseball during his career spending eight years officiating women’s basketball in the NCAA as well. He worked in various roles at Jacksonville University from 1984-2016 – and also served as a Jacksonville City Councilman from 2008-2016. In his role at the AHSAA, in addition to his duties managing and training the more than 7,000 contest officials, Jones has spearheaded the AHSAA’s football Instant Replay program, which is beginning its third year next fall. In his role overseeing AHSAA officiating, he has helped bring officiating stipends in line with other state associations and has also utilized the latest technology to streamline the assigning and payment process. He currently serves on the NFHS National Football Rules Committee.

While at JSU, Jones taught sports officiating classes at JSU for 28 years for multiple sports including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and baseball.

Details of the induction ceremony date will be released at a later date.

