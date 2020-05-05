Ohatchee Principal Delivers Appreciation Gifts to Teachers

Just like students, teachers are also having to adjust to online teaching methods and figure out ways to make sure their students are learning the material. A local high school principal went above and beyond to let his appreciation for his teachers be known during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Ohatchee High School Principal Bobby Tittle has traveled near and far to personally deliver gifts to every single teacher at Ohatchee High. Normally, Teacher Appreciation Week is filled with gifts from students, parents, and other teachers, but due to COVID-19, schools are closed and teachers are missing their students, and co-workers. Coach Randall Toney says although this week has been bitter-sweet, he’s grateful for Principal Tittle’s appreciation gift.