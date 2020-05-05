Statewide COVID-19 Update and Upcoming Free COVID-19 Collection Clinic

115 people in Etowah County were swabbed for COVID-19 today. The testing site was held in the East Gadsden Methodist Church parking lot. In order to be tested, people had to show symptoms of the virus. All swab samples will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health for testing.

COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise as the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 8,000. 8,437 people have been infected with the virus across Alabama. The death toll has now climbed to 315. Calhoun County has nine more confirmed cases from yesterday, with a total of 114 confirmed cases. Etowah County has 152 confirmed cases.

The Town of Hobson City along with RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, and the department of public health have partnered together to provide a free COVID-19 Collection Clinic. The clinic will be held at Hobson City Hall Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. In order to be tested, patients must be COVID-19 symptomatic.

