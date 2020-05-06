COVID-19 Update

Some words from President Trump as the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide has surpassed more than 1.2 million and more than 72,000 people have died. The State of Alabama makes up more than 8,500 of those confirmed nationwide cases. Statewide,8,691 people have been infected with COVID-19. More than 30 additional deaths have been recorded in less than 24 hours as the reported numbers yesterday were 315 and today, that number stands at 343.

120 people were tested at the COVID-19 Collection site in Hobson City today. Patients had to be symptomatic in order to be tested. Chief of Staff at Regional Medical Center, Doctor Almena Free explains how the hospital has catered to testing patients quickly and effectively.