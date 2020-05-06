Celebrating National Nurses Day During the Pandemic

Anyone who has been to a medical office or hospital knows just how important nurses are. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on how nurses put their lives on the line everyday to help others in need. Today, we recognize their sacrifices and dedication on National Nurses Day. Today, we celebrate and recognize nurses everywhere. During these hard times, they have taken on stronger roles as leaders in their communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 along with other health conditions seen in patients. Now-A-Days, many patients can get diagnosed and treated by a nurse without ever seeing a doctor. Nurses are the unsung heroes who deserved to be recognized often, and appreciated daily. As they continue to go above and beyond for us, let’s make sure we celebrate their dedication and commitment on National Nurses Day and during National Nurses Week which also begins today.

