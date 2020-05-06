City of Anniston Council Approves $100K in Business Aid During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Anniston City Council has agreed to help small businesses by contributing $100,000 towards the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund created by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center. The small business relief fund will give grants in the amount of $2,000 to $5,000 to businesses in the county that employs 2-to-25 employees. Although any businesses within county lines can apply for the grants, the $100,000 dollars will only be granted to businesses within Anniston City limits. To donate, fill out an application or to see if your business qualifies for a grant, log on to yourcommunityfirst.org.