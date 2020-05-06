Gaston Hires Matt Harris as New Head Football Coach

Another local high school football program has a new head coach. The Gaston Bulldogs officially announced Matt Harris as its new leader. Harris takes over for Swane Morris who led the program for 16 seasons (with 100 wins). He says he is excited to go to work with his new team and community. This is Harris' first head coaching job .He previously served six years as the offensive coordinator at Sardis and spent time as an assistant at West End, Boaz and Locust Fork. [Hear from coach Matt Harris in the featured video]