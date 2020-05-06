Jacksonville High School Announces Graduation Ceremony Plans

Exciting news has been announced for graduating seniors at a local high school in Calhoun County. Seniors at Jacksonville High School will walk across the stage in their cap and gowns July 23rd at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Jacksonville State University's campus. Specifics about how many people can attend the graduation ceremony will be announced at a later date. That specific number will be based on guidelines and recommendations by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control. In order to participate, seniors must attend the practice ceremony on July 22nd at the coliseum.