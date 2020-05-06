Stimulus Payments Sent to Deceased Americans Should be Returned

If you’ve received stimulus money on behalf of someone who has died, the Internal Revenue Service wants the money back. The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments, and some of the recipients have passed away between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money. It was previously thought that surviving family members may be able to keep the money, but the IRS says it must be sent back.



Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order. Married couples who received a joint stimulus payment only have to send back the half intended for the person who is no longer alive. People who are in jail also have to return any stimulus money they’ve received. More information on how to return the money is on the IRS website.