"Trimmed Down" State Budget Advances State Senate

The state’s “trimmed down” state budget has been advanced by Alabama lawmakers because of the uncertainty of revenue projections due to COVID-19. The House Ways and Means Education Committee advanced a $7.2 billion education budget that no longer includes the 3% pay raise towards teachers and public school employees. The Education Trust Fund, which is fueled by sales and income tax collections, is expected to be deeply affected by business closures during the pandemic.



Although the committee passed a spending bill that’s about $300-million less than what Governor Kay Ivey proposed before the crisis, a $1.2 billion bond issue for public schools, universities, and two year colleges was approved for capital improvements. This bond issue would be the largest through the Public School and College Authority since 2007. The budget now heads to the House of Representatives.

