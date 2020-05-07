69th National Day of Prayer Event at Oxford City Hall

These are photos taken from today’s National Day of Prayer event held at Oxford City Hall. National Day of Prayer is an annual event that is held on the first Thursday in May. In recent years, large groups of people would gather at churches, schools, and other public areas to pray and meditate. Due to COVID-19, many in person events were canceled and moved to live streaming sites. You can visit the City of Oxford’s Facebook page to watch several prayer events that took place throughout the day.