Cherokee County Has One of Lowest Census Participation Rates

Cherokee County has one of the lowest participation rates for Census 2020 according to the Co-Chairman of the local Complete Count Committee, Johnny Baker. The state average of participation is around 55%, participation in Cherokee County is around 38%. That’s also well below the national average of 57%. Surrounding counties like Etowah and Cleburne are above 50%. Census data drives funding that is used for assistance programs that support children, education, health care, rural development, and more. 2020 Census packets were mailed to every Alabama home last month. People living in Cherokee County can also complete the form online at my2020census.gov.