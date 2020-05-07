Evie Waddell, EMT Worker Who Was Injured is on the Road to Recovery

The Anniston EMT worker who was injured while on a rescue call during last month’s wind storm, is on the road to recovery. Evie Waddell suffered serious injuries after a tree fell and hit her along with Anniston Firefighter Walker Kent. Waddell says since being home, she’s received an overwhelming amount of love and support from members throughout the community. She says she is also grateful for her co-workers and firefighters that took care of her on the scene of the accident and en route to the hospital.