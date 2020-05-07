Glencoe Middle School Among Schools Awarded Grants to Address Childhood Obesity

Nutrition education and physical fitness has become a focal point for public schools throughout the years. A school in Etowah County has been awarded with a grant to help battle against childhood obesity. Glencoe Middle is one of 27 schools across the state to be awarded a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama’s Be Healthy School Grant Program. Each school will receive up to $10,000 to go along with implementing school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise, and parental involvement during the school year.

PE Teacher Taylor Talbot believes this grant will give his students the same opportunities as other influential schools. The grant was also awarded to Oscar W Adams Elementary school in Gadsden. The grants will be administered for schools to use during the 2020-2021 school year.

