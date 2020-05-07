Number of AL Unemployment Claims Beginning to Drop

New numbers released today show that unemployment claims are beginning to level off. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, nearly 29,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. 19,000 of those claims are COVID-19 related. The unemployment numbers are still well above average state levels, but down from the start of the pandemic when more than 70,000 claims were being filed weekly. Nearly 450,000 people applied for Unemployment insurance benefits since the outbreak began in Alabama.

