UAB Doctor Talks About COVID-19 and Stay-At-Home Order

An infectious diseases Physician at UAB, who has also recovered from COVID-19, has a strong warning for people across the state. Doctor Michael Saag is concerned that Alabama and other states are resuming business too soon. And the doctor said his concern is backed up by data that he has studied. Dr. Saag fears that rural hospitals will soon become overwhelmed. He said that he thinks we should keep stay-at-home orders in place and buy some more time.

And for those of you who must leave your homes, Dr. Saag reminds you that the best things you can do to stay well are practice social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others, wearing face masks, and washing your hands frequently.