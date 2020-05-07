United Way Community Crisis Fund to Help East Central Alabama

United Way Worldwide has established the Community Crisis Fund in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Like communities throughout East Alabama, communities across the country are also facing new economic challenges. Local businesses that provide non-essential goods are dealing with the possibility of having to permanently close their doors, workers are losing tips, wages, and jobs because of lay-offs and canceled events. The Community Crisis Fund will be used to obtain additional resources for local businesses and programs. 100% of the donations will stay right here in the East Central Alabama area and in Etowah County. To donate to the Community Crisis Fund, visit the websites shown on your screen, or visit our Facebook and website page for more information.