Gadsden City Hall to Reopen May 11th
Friday, May 8, 2020
Gadsden’s City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday. New policies and procedures will be set in place to ensure the safety of the public and city employees. Several of those policies and procedures include floor taping to ensure there is appropriate six-feet distance in customer waiting areas, each floor will have limited visitor capacity, and several offices will only require appointments only. Face coverings will also be recommended.
