Two Arrested After Car Pursuit in Oxford

Two men were arrested in Oxford after Police Chief Bill Partridge said the men were attempting to escape from law enforcement officers in a vehicle. The chase ended in the Choccolocco community. Chief Partridge did not release the names of these men but says one is a Fugitive from Justice for a robbery in New Jersey and narcotics violations. The other man was wanted for State Probation violation for third degree robbery and assault charges. Both of the men have been additionally charged with Attempting to elude police.