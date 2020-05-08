Weaver Mayor to Cut Off Mustache if Community Census Reaches 80%

The 2020 Census is an important form every community should take seriously in order to better improve their neighborhoods, schools, and overall quality of life. One local mayor came up with an idea to help motivate everyone in his community to complete the Census.

That’s right, you heard him… Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis has challenged his community to complete the census forms and he will completely shave off his mustache. Willis says that although he has grown to enjoy his mustache and the challenge will be fun, however, his love and dedication towards the Weaver community is what’s more important.

If you haven’t filled out your Census form, you can do so online at my2020census.gov.

