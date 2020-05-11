2020 Legislative Sessions Cut Short Due to COVID-19 Pandemic But Special Session Possible

The COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers to end Alabama’s 2020 legislative session early and that means several key issues were postponed. Some of the most notable issues that were cut short include plans to overhaul state prisons, a proposed state lottery, and medical marijuna legislation. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon told the Associated Press that it is very possible that Governor Kay Ivey will call lawmakers into a special session to deal with prisons or other issues. Lawmakers used what little time they had to focus on state budgets.



They passed a $1.25 billion bond issue to fund capital improvement projects at public schools as well as colleges and universities. Lawmakers also approved the Education Trust Budget and General Fund Budget, but did not include pay raises for state employees and public school employees due to the anticipated revenue drop from the virus.