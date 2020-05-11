Alabama's Safer At Home Orders Expanded

The state is on its way to finding its new norm, and more people are getting back to work. Dine-in restaurants, salons, barber shops, and gyms were allowed to reopen today as Governor Kay Ivey expanded the state’s Safer at Home order. There are still some restrictions businesses must follow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Restrictions include a limited number of people inside the facilities and extensive cleaning measures are required.



The state is also lifting bans on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people. The change will allow churches, if they choose, to resume in-person services. The changes will remain in place until May 22nd. While easing restrictions, Ivey has encouraged people to remain cautious as they go about daily activities because the threat of COVID-19, is far from over.



COVID-19 cases in Alabama have surpassed the 10,000 mark. There are 10,009 confirmed cases. 401 patients have died. And more than 1,200 people have been hospitalized.

