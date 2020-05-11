Gadsden City Hall Reopens to the Public

Gadsden’s City Hall has reopened to the public today and new policies and procedures have been set in place to ensure the safety of the public and city employees. Several people were seen following the appropriate guidelines as Gadsden City Hall reopened today amid the pandemic. Face coverings are required, each floor has limited visitor capacity, and there are several offices that are by appointments only. Although the majority of the tasks being done inside City hall can now be taken care of online, Mayor Sherman Guyton agrees that some people just prefer to do certain things in person and city hall is now welcoming members of the community back in.