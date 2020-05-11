Honda Manufacturing of Alabama Resumes Production

Honda Manufacturing resumed production at its plants in the U.S. and Canada. Honda Manufacturing of Alabama is among the plants to gradually resume its production after COVID-19 forced the plant to temporarily suspend operations on March 23rd. Today, frontline leaders were trained on new procedures and activities related to COVID-19 prevention. This includes ensuring that all Honda associates undergo a temperature scan, the use of masks and cloth face coverings and cleaning and disinfecting activities will be required daily in common areas used by associates. Employees will also have staggered shift start times to reduce the amount of people entering and leaving the plants at one time in addition to following other social distance guidelines while at the facility.

