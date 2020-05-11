House Democrats Finalizing New Stimulus Bill
Monday, May 11, 2020
Another massive stimulus bill could be unveiled within the next 24 hours. According to a senior aide, it’s more likely that lawmakers will introduce the new stimulus bill Tuesday, and the House could vote later in the week. The bill will spark another stage in debate over adding more money to the stimulus. Senate GOP leaders and the Trump Administration have resisted more stimulus money so far to see how the nearly $3-trillion dollars in rescue programs are being implemented.
