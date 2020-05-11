LifeSouth Collects Plasma from COVID-19 Patients

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced the importance of plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients as a critical tool to help those patients severely affected by the virus. A non-profit community blood bank has responded to the need and partnered with local hospitals to provide plasma to patients through specialized testing.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers have begun collecting convalescent plasma from donors in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The donors are people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have developed antibodies against the virus. LifeSouth wants to encourage those who have been exposed to the virus and those who have recovered from COVID-19 to get tested for antibodies and donate plasma for those in serious need. Visit lifesouth.org/covid-19 to find a local blood bank near you.