YMCA of Calhoun County to Begin Phase One of Reopening on May 18th

The YMCA of Calhoun County will begin its first phase in reopening one of its facilities on May 18th. According to the Y’s Facebook page, members will only be allowed to use the Anniston facility during phase one. All staff and members will have their temperatures checked before entering the facility and will be asked to wash their hands before and after utilizing the facility. Social distancing guidelines will also be implemented inside the Y. In addition to the facility having new operating hours, members will be limited to one hour visits. For and in depth look at what you can expect when you return to the Y, visit the YMCA of Calhoun County on Facebook.