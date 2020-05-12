Cherokee County High School Graduations Announced

Cherokee County’s Superintendent of Education, Mitchell Guice has announced graduation plans for high school seniors. WEIS Radio reports that graduation will be held May 21st of this year. Guice says that each school will hold graduation ceremonies at 8 p.m. from their respective football stadiums. Currently, Cherokee County has one of the overall lowest cases of COVID-19 and Guice says that could change if the school system waits until June or July to host graduation ceremonies. Each student will be allowed five tickets for their family members to attend the ceremonies.

