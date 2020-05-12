Gadsden’s Keegan Bost Wins NBC’s ‘Songland’

An inspiring story to give us all a little hope during these trying times is about a young Gadsden songwriter who is on his way to Los Angeles, California after earning the opportunity of a lifetime. 20 Year old Keegan Bost was crowned the newest winner of NBC’s ‘Songland’ last night. The show is about aspiring songwriters getting the chance to pitch their songs to a panel of celebrity producers that included Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder, and Ester Dean. Bost’s song, ‘Give it to You’ was the song that ultimately stole the show and has Bost on his way to Los Angeles.