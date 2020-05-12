Gadsden-Etowah County Habitat Dragon Boat Festival Canceled

The COVID-19 crisis has forced the Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity to cancel its Dragon Boat Festival that was scheduled for August 15th. Although this year’s festival brought much anticipation, the organization has already begun planning for next year’s Dragon Boat Festival for August 21st, 2021. The unique and cultural event features several teams racing in a 46-foot long dragon boat traveling 10-15 miles per hour.

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat also has plans to resume construction work on two houses soon in the East Gadsden area. Anyone wishing to volunteer should call or email for a volunteer form. For more information, visit GadsdenHabitat.com.