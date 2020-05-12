Honeywell Aerospace in Anniston to Close

Honeywell Aerospace has announced plans to close its Anniston facility by next spring. It’s a decision that will leave about 200 people without jobs. The facility refurbishes and repairs airplane parts. The company’s Director of External Communications, Adam Kress tells TV24 that “Honeywell is moving repair and overhaul to Tempe, Arizona by March 2021 to streamline operations and better serve customers.” Honeywell says severance and outplacement assistance will be offered to those employees who are eligible.