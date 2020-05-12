House Democrats Introduce New Stimulus Package

A new COVID-19 stimulus package has been unveiled by House Democrats that could be the largest relief package in history. Democratic sponsors are calling it “The Heroes Act,” a $3-trillion bill that is likely to face a great amount of opposition from republicans. The bill would be used to increase crisis funding to state and local governments. The House also wants to allow the Chamber to operate remotely for the first time ever, and last during the course of the current crisis. This means house members who are unable or unwilling to travel across the country can still cast votes. The House is expected to pass the measure along party lines as early as Friday.