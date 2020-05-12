SBDC Assists Small Businesses in Northeast Alabama During COVID-19

Jacksonville State University’s Small Business Development Center has serviced more than 250 small businesses throughout several counties as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the economy. The Small Business Development Center’s sole purpose is to assist small businesses with tasks that involve getting the business off the ground, expanding or sales. But these past few weeks have been extremely difficult for small businesses to survive due to the threat of COVID-19. The SBDC has since rerouted its focus towards helping small businesses apply for disaster loans.



Partially funded by the Small Business Administration, Jacksonville State’s SBDC provides assistance to business owners in nine surrounding counties including Cherokee, Cleburne, Dekalb, and Talladega. Grissom says with the Small Business Development Center’s help, business owners won’t feel so intimidated when submitting their applications. Instead, they’re excited to know that they’ll soon get relief.

Grissom encourages all businesses owners who are in need of government assistance to take advantage of the opportunity and apply. Loans can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of COVID-19’s impact. For more information on the Small Business Development Center, visit JSUSBDC.COM.