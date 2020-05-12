Statewide COVID-19 Update

As we take a look at current COVID-19 numbers, 10,310 people have been infected with the virus across the state. And 429 people have died. Etowah County has nearly 200 cases with 194 confirmed. Calhoun County has 125 confirmed cases.

The cities of Anniston and Oxford have partnered with the Calhoun County Commission, State Department of Public Health and others to provide a free COVID-19 collection clinic. The Collection Clinic will be held at the county Agricultural Center in Anniston on Thursday from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. Results will take 3-to-5 days to process and Saint Michael's Medical Clinic will notify those who test positive. Those who test positive and do not have medical insurance will be offered to enroll into Saint Micheal’s free COVID Care Program.