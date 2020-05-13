23 Residents at Veteran's Home Died from COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirms that 23 of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths were people living at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. Out of the 150 people who lived at the facility, 91 tested positive for the virus. A worker also tested positive for COVID-19 and has not been allowed to enter the facility. There are currently still 41 active COVID-19 cases inside the facility. A National Guard unit decontaminated the building, and residents who test positive are being isolated. No residents at the state’s other veterans home in Bay Minette, Huntsville or Pell City have tested positive, the department said, but three workers at the Bay Minette facility contracted the illness.