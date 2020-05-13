"A Million Miles Against COVID": Jogging Across the Country for COVID-19 Awareness

A Marine Veteran, who now serves as a medical assistant for a doctors office, was once in the fight against COVID-19 by helping to treat patients who tested positive for the virus. Now, he is choosing to raise awareness on the effects of COVID-19, by running across the country. Russell Larkins made his way through Alabama today after starting from Wilmington, North Carolina several days ago and he is on track to jog “A Million Miles Against COVID.” Heading to California, Larkins is raising money for families and Veterans who have been affected by COVID-19. During this pandemic, people have lost family members and some have lost their jobs. Like many, Larkins was furloughed from his job because of the virus and although these are trying times, he wants to remind people that this time to yourself or with your family, should be used wisely.

Lakins plans to leave the Gadsden area soon, and jog through Birmingham, Chattonooga, Tennessee and Nashville as he continues his route to California. To donate, visit the Facebook group shown on your screen. That’s “A Million Miles Against COVID- Race Across The USA.” If you can’t donate, Larkins invites you to join on his “run a million miles” challenge by downloading the STRAVA app and adding the group, “A Million Miles Against COVID.” There you can track your walk or run record, and even bike rides or hikes to help Larkins reach his 1-million miles.

