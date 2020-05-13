Current 2020 Census Rankings in Alabama

Here is a look at the current 2020 Census rankings with the counties in our viewing area. The rankings are based on a percentage of people who completed their census form within their respective counties. Out of the 67 Alabama counties, Etowah County is ranked in the top 10 with nearly 55% of its population returning their census forms. Calhoun County comes in 12th with nearly 54%. Cleburne is ranked 36th with 48%. Talladega is 50th with nearly 44% and Cherokee County is 61st with 36%. Much of countywide funding is dependent on the 2020 Census. This includes education, hospitals, first responders, and the improvement of neighborhoods. The 2020 Census also determines how many seats Alabama will obtain in the House of Representatives. To complete the 2020 Census form, visit my2020census.gov.