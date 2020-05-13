Etowah County Announces Plans for High School Graduations

Etowah County High School seniors have received their long awaited graduation dates. On May 21st, Glencoe, Sardis, and West End High Schools will host separate graduation ceremonies at their respective football stadiums. The following day, May 22nd, Hokes Bluff, Gaston, and Southside High Schools will host their graduations separately at their respective football stadiums. Each graduating senior will receive six tickets for family members to attend the ceremony and some schools are encouraging everyone who will attend to wear masks and follow the social distancing guidelines. For more information on what to expect on graduation day, you’re encouraged to visit the high school’s Facebook page.